Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/WPTA/Gray News) - A man who was mowing along Interstate 69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just before noon when a semi struck a mowing tractor that was contracted by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The crash site was about three miles north of Auburn.

Officials said the driver of the mower was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne where he was listed in critical condition.

The semitruck driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated and tested for chemicals, which WNDU reports are required by law in all crashes involving serious injury or death.

WPTA reports a criminal investigation into the crash is ongoing, as authorities believe the driver of the semi was impaired.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for four hours between Auburn and Waterloo for cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU and WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Meridian Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman and her small child.
MPD seeks information about shooting of woman, child Monday night
62 year-old Johnny Ray Mason has been missing in Clarke County since July 2nd.
Family desperate to find missing Clarke County man
31-year-old Jaeshia Avery has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Suspect arrested in shooting of mother, child in Meridian
The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant

Latest News

SEHS is being recognized nationally for its efforts to get students more involved in...
Southeast Lauderdale High School using student engagement grant to strengthen student involvement
Marcus Dupree set for Hall of Fame induction
Marcus Dupree set for HOF Enshrinement
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Marcus Dupree will be part of the first High School Football Hall of Fame