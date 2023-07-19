Republican candidate for Lauderdale County Sheriff: Ricky Roberts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ricky Roberts has been hitting the campaign trail for months, and with the primary election nearing, Roberts tells News 11 how it has been going and what the community wants from their next sheriff.

“It’s been going really good. Well, it’s hot, but we’re excited. We’ve worked really hard. We’ve worked six days a week, and we’ll continue until election time. The majority of what I the people that I’ve talked with, their biggest concern is crime, because that is on the rise and we do have a problem in our city and our county well, they, you know, they they want to. They want to see more deputies out on the roads in the county, and that’s something that I’m going to work on. We’ve got to; we’ve got to get more manpower,” said Roberts.

As someone who will be representing the entire county, News 11 wanted to find out how his relationship with other agencies would be.

“Well, you know, I spent most of my career at the Meridian Police Department, and my goal is to work with all agencies, local and state. And so I plan on meeting with the chief and the mayor and doing everything I can to to work with them,” said Roberts.

News 11 then asked Roberts how would you make sure your department is trained and equipped.

“Well, training is very important. I plan on having a fully training staff and to to give these officers the equipment they need and the training they need as well to do to perform their duties,” said Roberts.

With this race being tight, News 11 wanted you to know why Roberts believes he is the best candidate for your vote.

“Well, I have. I have spent, I was born and raised here, and I spent my whole career in law enforcement and also on the judicial side. So I’ve been on both sides of the of of the of the of the spectrum. I know that I’m going to surround myself with with good, well-trained people to to serve the people,” said Roberts.

