Republican candidate for Lauderdale County Sheriff: Ward Calhoun

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The campaign trail has been heating up for candidates, and Ward Calhoun is excited for the upcoming election. News 11 asked Calhoun what are some of the concerns the voters have about the sheriff’s department.

“It’s been a lot of fun, a little bit of heat, a little bit of rain. The weather’s been all over the place, but the most exciting thing has been talking with the people of Lauderdale County. People have a lot of questions about how things would be changing. One of the things I’ve talked with them about is the fact that change happens almost daily at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. An organization of our size, there are constantly decisions to be made,” said Calhoun.

Having a relationship with other local agencies in Lauderdale County is important, and Ward believes, with his experience, he knows the boundaries of the relationships.

“On the ground Many times, the community has seen the Sheriff’s Department and the Police Department working perhaps as. A major crash. Or a major incident in the city. We’re there to help when we can. We certainly can’t come in and take over, but we can assist,” said Calhoun.

News 11 then asked Calhoun how important is training for the department.

“You best protect the citizens who are paying the bills is to make sure that you are adequately training and holding accountable those employees who are doing these types of high profile jobs. Accreditation helps us to do,” said Calhoun.

This sheriff’s race is tight, but what are the qualities that Ward believes he has to make the best sheriff?

“I believe that my training and my experience at the Sheriff’s Department uniquely makes me the candidate to lead our Sheriff’s Department for the next four years. While I have been there, I have new and different ideas. However, what we’ve been doing has been working, as evidenced by our recent grand jury report. Which basically says the. Sheriff’s Department is doing it right, and others should emulate what they’re doing,” said Calhoun.

