Southeast Lauderdale High School using student engagement grant to strengthen student involvement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale High School is being recognized nationally for its efforts to get students more involved in extracurricular activities.

Southeast High was one of 90 schools nationwide awarded a $10,000 student engagement grant to help more students graduate. This grant was made possible through the University of West Alabama and John Hopkins University.

“We chose to go down the route of connectedness. We really like to see our kids involved in things other than just their academics. Studies and research show that when students are involved in things other than just academics it really does improve their emotional, mental, and health well-being and just make them well-rounded kids,” said SEHS Assistant Principal, Kameron Burnham.

Southeast High is striving and succeeding at getting every student involved in extracurricular activities. The Lauderdale County School District said since receiving the grant in August 2022 the number of students at SEHS involved in extracurricular activities has improved from 66% to 88.3%.

“I went from 5 to 7 girls last year. I have 8 strong girls this year in color guard this year. We have e-sports and so we’re trying to connect a lot of kids but hold them to the same academic standards. So we have a lot more kids that are being involved that weren’t necessarily involved in the traditional sports, so there’s a lot more student involvement on campus prior to the grant which is exciting,” said SEHS Color Guard Instructor, Robin Lenox.

One student who took the leap into extracurriculars Is the senior captain for the SEHS color guard, Raegan Beard. She said color guard has helped her in more ways than one.

“This has helped me a lot come out of my comfort zone because I’m pretty quiet but being around this group of girls, learning how to be a leader, and helping out, it’s helped my grades a lot. It’s also kept me to make higher standards for myself,” said SEHS Color Guard Captain, Raegan Beard.

Lenox said between graduation and career coaches and this new grant money students are seeing the importance of how their after-school activities can help in their future endeavors.

Assistant principal Burnham said they will use their remaining $5,000 of grant money next year to create school attendance incentives, field trips, field days, and shirts for excelling at state test scores to help encourage student involvement.

