Suspect dies during standoff in Canton, officials confirm
By Brendan Hall
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials have confirmed that a man died during a standoff at his home in Canton on Wednesday.

It is still not known how the man died, nor is it known what his name and age are.

The standoff occurred in a home near Sherwood Drive and Dobson Avenue.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved, including Canton Police, Gluckstadt Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, and U.S. Marshals.

SWAT teams were also on the scene using tear gas in an attempt to end the standoff.

At one point, Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the man’s mother, on the scene, was trying to help get her son to come out of the house.

