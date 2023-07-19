United Way of East Mississippi hosts ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in Quitman

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi hosted its Clarke County ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Wednesday.

Donations were collected at Los Totopos Mexican Restaurant for elementary school kids in Enterprise and Quitman school districts.

Emma Grace Clark, the United Way summer intern, thanks everyone who donated to the cause.

“This is our last and final Stuff the Bus, sadly. We’ve been in Clarke County and Neshoba County, Kemper and Lauderdale, and we’re just so thankful for all of the support that everybody is giving us, you know, making sure that kids are going back to school prepared,” said Clark.

If you missed out on any county’s Stuff the Bus donation days, you may still drop off school uniforms and school supplies at United Way of East Mississippi’s office in Meridian.

