WATCH: Jewelry store owner chases down attempted robber

An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest items.
By Wesley Days, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A jewelry store owner in Massachusetts chased down an attempted robber who almost got away with one of its priciest items, and it was all caught on camera.

WGGB reports that on Friday afternoon, a man entered Furnari Jewelers at the Holyoke Mall asking to see a variety of gold chains.

The man was holding a $16,000 Cuban link chain necklace when he ran out of the store, but store owner Joe Furnari quickly ran after him.

“That’s a $16,000 gold chain. I said, ‘I got to get that back. I worked hard for that gold chain,’” Furnari said. “The chase, you know – I haven’t run like that in a long time – and I was just chasing him, and as I got closer to him. I yelled at him, ‘I’m going to catch you! I’m going to catch you!’ He got scared, I think, and he threw the chain down. That’s when a lady picked it up and handed it to me.”

Furnari got the chain back, and thankfully, none of his employees were hurt in the incident.

A police report was filed, and Holyoke Police are investigating. The suspect has not been identified.

