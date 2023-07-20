$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in North Hills

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at North Hills Texaco.
A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at North Hills Texaco.
By Anna Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local person has won a large lottery prize. The winning Powerball ticket is worth $100,000 and has not been claimed yet. So check your tickets, because there is a winner in our viewing area.

The winning ticket was sold at the Texaco on North Hills Street.

“We had a $100,000 winner,” said an excited David Haggard, who owns the store. “What do you expect from the hottest store in the area, North Hills Texaco? We sold a $100,000 dollar ticket last night and we don’t know who it is. We hope that they got their ticket and didn’t throw it away,” said Haggard.

Haggard also wants to remind everyone that no winner has been drawn yet for the Mega Millions jackpot, which is currently at $720 million. Tickets for the next drawing Friday are available at participating stores.

