Biloxi Mayor Gilich backs AG Fitch in letter regarding “Michael Watson’s erroneous view of the law”

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s mayor is taking sides in a standoff of sorts between Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch over tidelands, and he’s backing the AG.

Tuesday, Mississippi Today reported on Watson’s frustration that Fitch isn’t helping to enforce the state’s public tidelands leasing laws. He said her inaction is costing taxpayers and threatening a precious public resource as he hires a private firm to do the work.

In response to the article, Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich on Wednesday sent a letter of support to AG Fitch and General Joe Spraggins, Executive Director of the Dept. of Marine Resources (DMR). DMR is the agency tasked with issuing permits for construction on tidelands.

“Secretary Watson’s request to hire outside counsel to address a fictional problem is counter beneficial to all the citizens in our state. It is indeed a waste of time and money,” Gilich wrote. “The Secretary spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayers’ dollars suing Long Beach, Biloxi, and Harrison County to stop them from making improvements to public piers and harbors without a tidelands lease. But the Mississippi Supreme Court said the law authorizes Coast cities and county to do so.”

Mississippi Supreme Court: No tidelands lease needed for Veterans Avenue Pier

The mayor is referencing a March state Supreme Court decision where justices sided with a Chancery Court ruling that a tidelands lease is not needed to build a pier at Veterans Avenue.

A public pier had been at that location for years before being destroyed by a hurricane. In 2019, Biloxi and Harrison County approved a plan to lease the property to RW Development for construction of a municipal pier for public use.

Biloxi passes proposal to build pier despite opposition from Secretary of State

Gilich ends the letter saying, “Keep up the good work enforcing and honoring all Mississippi laws, including those that prevent the Secretary from demanding tidelands leases for piers and harbors built by cities and counties.”

Read Mayor Gilich’s full letter here: https://bit.ly/3pTrVrm

