Boil Water Notice issued for some Clarkdale Water Association #1 customers

The advisory affects 39 customers on Pine Drive North, Pine Drive South and Highway 145.
The advisory affects 39 customers on Pine Drive North, Pine Drive South and Highway 145.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale Water Association #1 has issued a Boil Water Notice for a limited number of customers in Lauderdale County due to a loss of pressure.

The advisory affects 39 customers on Pine Drive North, Pine Drive South and Highway 145.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

Checklist for Safe Water Use

DO NOT

  • Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
  • Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
  • Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

  • Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
  • Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

AND REMEMBER:

  • Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.
  • Fish in aquariums are not affected.

Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

