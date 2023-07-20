Brandon native and former Mississippi State Bulldog signs deal with New York Mets

Mississippi State outfielder Kellum Clark (11) jogs the bases with his second home run of the...
Mississippi State outfielder Kellum Clark (11) jogs the bases with his second home run of the game during an NCAA baseball game against Virginia Military Institute on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Brandon High School and Mississippi State Bulldog signed his first professional MLB contract with the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Kellum Clark, who was a member of the 2021 College World Series-winning MSU squad, was drafted in the 20th Round (the 606th overall pick) of the 2023 MLB Draft a week ago by the Mets.

Clark played for Mississippi State from 2021-2023, recording a batting average of .270, 126 hits, 30 home runs, and 88 RBIs in three seasons in Starkville.

The Brandon native played at Jackson Academy for three years before playing his final two high school seasons as a member of the Brandon High School Bulldogs Varsity baseball team.

His younger brother KK, who plays baseball for Brandon High School, signed to play for the MSU Bulldogs on November 9, 2022, and will join Mississippi State next season as a pitcher/infielder.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Jaeshia Avery has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Suspect arrested in shooting of mother, child in Meridian
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
MHP said a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash around 4:28 p.m. on July 13 killed Sean Tubby, 31, of...
MHP seeks information on fatal hit-and-run in Neshoba County
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant