City of Meridian Arrest Report July 20, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANGELICA S HILL19852918 11TH ST APT A4 MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
LARRY T TAYLOR1980917 DENNIS DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MYCHAL A WILLIAMS198926 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
ANNA M MONEGAN1963HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DANIEL R BAXLEY19841546 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BYRON L HUMPHRIES JR197379 COUNTRY RD 4111 PACHUTA, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
JAALIYAH DEAN20041703 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
JOHNNY C TAYLOR19721203 H KORNEGAY DR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
IDAREAN HALL198597 RUSSELL BLVD GULFPORT, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC DRUNK
EASTER F MILLER1974241 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
SHANNON L TENTION19801809 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MELODEE A ALLEN19832204 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DAVID L ROBINSON19814205 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
KIMBERLY MONSOUR19734926 B PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARCUS D WALLACE JR19951318 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
JOHNNY C TAYLOR19721203 H KORNEGAY DR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JEBIDIAH APPLEBY1985HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JAVON NEWTON1992HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
KIMBERLY MONSOUR19734926 B PL MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TEASHLEY J COLLINS1991626 21ST ST APT 23 MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MILTON E STARKEY JR19951903 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
YOLANDA Y THEDFORD19721403 52ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSFIREWORKS VIOLATION
PERCELL M MURRAY19551460 KINGS RD JACKSONVILLE, FLPUBLIC DRUNK
OMAR R RUSH19902428 OLD MARION RD APT C24 MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
LAYNETTE MCMULLEN20043710 VALLY ST APT 2 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
JAWANN M JONES19956291 OXFORD RD LAUDERDALE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CASEY C SPENCER JR19902704 VALLEY RD LOT 36 MERIDIAN, MSEMBEZZLEMENT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 20, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:09 PM on July 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of 32nd Place. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:44 AM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of 20th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 1:52 PM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:31 AM on July 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Lake Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:42 AM on July 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:09 PM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:25 AM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through window.
At 10:20 AM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:37 AM on July 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Azalea Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:26 AM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:04 AM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:27 PM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:32 AM on July 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:34 PM on July 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:45 AM on July 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:43 PM on July 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 45thAvenue. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:47 PM on July 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 39thAvenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

