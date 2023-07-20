City of Meridian Arrest Report July 20, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:09 PM on July 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of 32nd Place. The case is currently under investigation.

At 6:44 AM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of 20th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 1:52 PM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:31 AM on July 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Lake Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:42 AM on July 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:09 PM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:25 AM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through window.

At 10:20 AM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 4:37 AM on July 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Azalea Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:26 AM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:04 AM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:27 PM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:32 AM on July 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:34 PM on July 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:45 AM on July 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:43 PM on July 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 45thAvenue. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:47 PM on July 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 39thAvenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.