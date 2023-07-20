City of Meridian Arrest Report July 20, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANGELICA S HILL
|1985
|2918 11TH ST APT A4 MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|LARRY T TAYLOR
|1980
|917 DENNIS DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MYCHAL A WILLIAMS
|1989
|26 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|ANNA M MONEGAN
|1963
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|DANIEL R BAXLEY
|1984
|1546 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|BYRON L HUMPHRIES JR
|1973
|79 COUNTRY RD 4111 PACHUTA, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|JAALIYAH DEAN
|2004
|1703 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|JOHNNY C TAYLOR
|1972
|1203 H KORNEGAY DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|IDAREAN HALL
|1985
|97 RUSSELL BLVD GULFPORT, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC DRUNK
|EASTER F MILLER
|1974
|241 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|SHANNON L TENTION
|1980
|1809 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|MELODEE A ALLEN
|1983
|2204 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DAVID L ROBINSON
|1981
|4205 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|KIMBERLY MONSOUR
|1973
|4926 B PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MARCUS D WALLACE JR
|1995
|1318 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
|JOHNNY C TAYLOR
|1972
|1203 H KORNEGAY DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JEBIDIAH APPLEBY
|1985
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JAVON NEWTON
|1992
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|KIMBERLY MONSOUR
|1973
|4926 B PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TEASHLEY J COLLINS
|1991
|626 21ST ST APT 23 MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|MILTON E STARKEY JR
|1995
|1903 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|YOLANDA Y THEDFORD
|1972
|1403 52ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|FIREWORKS VIOLATION
|PERCELL M MURRAY
|1955
|1460 KINGS RD JACKSONVILLE, FL
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|OMAR R RUSH
|1990
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT C24 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
|LAYNETTE MCMULLEN
|2004
|3710 VALLY ST APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|JAWANN M JONES
|1995
|6291 OXFORD RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CASEY C SPENCER JR
|1990
|2704 VALLEY RD LOT 36 MERIDIAN, MS
|EMBEZZLEMENT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 20, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:09 PM on July 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of 32nd Place. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:44 AM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of 20th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 1:52 PM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:31 AM on July 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Lake Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:42 AM on July 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:09 PM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:25 AM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through window.
At 10:20 AM on July 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:37 AM on July 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Azalea Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:26 AM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:04 AM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:27 PM on July 18, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:32 AM on July 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:34 PM on July 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:45 AM on July 16, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:43 PM on July 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 45thAvenue. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:47 PM on July 17, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 39thAvenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
