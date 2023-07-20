City of Meridian considering possible bond issue to address street improvements.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is working to improve its infrastructure. Mayor Jimmie Smith sat down for an exclusive interview with News 11 to discuss implementing an urban renewal bond issue.

If the plan is developed and approved by the Meridian City Council, the urban renewal bond issue could address street improvements throughout the city.

A legal representative from Bulter, Snow Law Firm in Jackson presented the council and mayor with information about creating the urban renewal plan in a work session held earlier this month.

Mayor Smith explained what he thinks are the benefits of approving and moving forward with this plan.

“Urban renewal is part of a program that you have to put, where it will be a bond issue without a tax increase, which you just do. You actually put emphasis on your growth in the community, which is fine. You know, this may be a better plan. I think that we’re going to look at that and we’re going to try to make sure that we do whatever we need to do for infrastructure and in relation to the general public,” said Smith.

In the last city council meeting, Mayor Smith said the council voted against a $7.6 million bond issue with plans of establishing the urban renewal plan. The mayor said he hopes to be able to discuss the plan in more detail during the next work session and city council meeting.

