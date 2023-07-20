Cub Scouts Back to School Summer Blast set for Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Cub Scouts Back to School Blast is Saturday, July 22.

Cub Scouts and young people interested in joining Cub Scouts, are invited to bring their parents and share in a day of food, fun and games, including water slides and a BB gun range.

The event is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Camp Binachi, 4434 Camp Binachi Road. Participants should bring their own lawn chairs.

Click here for registration details or call the Choctaw Area Council at 601-693-6757..

