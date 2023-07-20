First Alert: Heat continues Thurs., but rain moves in to close out the week

Stay hydrated
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday. A Heat Advisory is still in place today starting at 11am-9pm. Remember to practice heat safety, highs are in the upper 90s this afternoon with feels like temps up to 110 and possibly over. Heat related illnesses are possible with prolonged activity outside.

A front moves through late Friday into Saturday cooling highs down to below average and bringing the next chance for rain. A low potential for severe weather is over the area Friday and Saturday with hail and damaging winds possible.

