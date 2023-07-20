Former U.S. Attorney gives insight into what could be next in Carlee Russell case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While Hoover police say the investigation still continues, many are wondering what could be next in the Carlee Russell case.

On Wednesday, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said they found no evidence so far to support her clams of abduction. He was asked at the same press conference if charges will be filed against Russell but he said that’s not something they’ve discussed yet.

At this point, no charges have been filed in connection the Carlee Russell’s disappearance.

That being said, former U.S. Attorney Jay Town said it is illegal to give false reports or false statements to law enforcement. Depending on who the comments are made to could determine how severe those charges are.

Town says there are also civil penalties that could come out of this, adding that law enforcement agencies could try to recoup the monetary resources that were used in the search.

Chief Derzis said Russell was seen on surveillance video concealing a robe and toilet paper from a business the day she went missing. When we asked the owner of Woodhouse Spa about pressing theft charges, Stuart Rome said they are considering their options.

All in all, Town says charges remain possible.

“Well the reason why you do prosecute individuals that make false statements is because you do fear that communities will not come out in mass as they did here with Carlee Russell and that they just stay at home,” he explained. “That gives us less opportunity to find true victims of crime.”

Chief Derzis says they are working to get a second interview with Carlee to uncover more details. He said many questions remain yet she is the only one with the answers.

Though they’ve asked for another interview, the request has yet to be granted. He mentioned that the family said she was dealing with trauma from the incident so she’s not ready to talk again.

Still, many are asking law enforcement and WBRC about why she isn’t speaking up now that police have revealed they can’t verify her story at this point.

Jay Town says if Carlee Russell’s statement about being abducted is true, she should be sharing as much as she can about the alleged kidnappers.

“I think it would be incredibly irresponsible of Carlee Russell not to be talking to law enforcement right now if her story is true. The fact that she is refusing to do so, regardless of whatever trauma she says she suffered, that would mean there are two kidnappers - with a baby in tow by the way - that remain at large that could do this to somebody else, to the same community that was out looking for her, that all came together for her, that all prayed for her, that gave their money to CrimeStoppers in search of her safe return. And so she’s sitting at home being silent, remaining silent. If her story’s true, she needs to tell it so the good guys can go get the bad guys. If her story’s not true, I can understand why she’s not talking to law enforcement. She probably needs to talk to a lawyer.”

Hoover police say they are continuing to investigate this case until they have all the details of the 49 hours Russell was missing.

