Key Field Air Guardsmen participate in Air Defender 2023

Two F-35 Lightning II aircraft fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-135R...
Two F-35 Lightning II aircraft fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker out of the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Key Field, Meridian, Miss., during Air Defender 2023, June 21, 2023(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Submitted by 186th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs Office

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Members of the 186th Air Refueling Wing participated in Air Defender 2023 across Europe June 12-23. This German-led, live-flying exercise showcased robust multi-national operations and collaboration with international partners and NATO allies.

Over 200 aircraft participated, with nearly 100 coming from 44 Air National Guard units from 35 states. The 12-day exercise included over 800 missions, 5,600 flight hours and 3,400 personnel. Pilots, air traffic controllers and tactical air control party specialist airmen from the 186th ARW took part in the massive event.

Maj. Kyle Chaney, 153rd Air Refueling Squadron director of scheduling, flew a KC-135 Stratotanker in the exercise. With a Tennessee Air National Guardsman as his co-pilot, Maj. Chaney refueled F-16 Fighting Falcons from Poland, France, and the United States in addition to F-35 Lightning II and F-15 Eagles from the U.S.

An F-15 Eagle receives fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker out of the 186th Air Refueling Wing,...
An F-15 Eagle receives fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker out of the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Key Field, Meridian, Miss., during Air Defender 2023, June 21, 2023(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver)

Air Defender 2023 demonstrated the agility and flexibility of the U.S. Air Force, enabled by its longstanding relationships with partner nations in the largest air force redeployment since NATO was founded.

“I was thoroughly impressed by how well all of our units and NATO allies worked together,” Chaney said. “Within 24 hours of arrival, we were running operations at full capacity, thanks to our German hosts and international partners. It was a seamless transition.”

Exercises like Air Defender 2023 provide valuable opportunities, not only for multiple U.S. services to work together, but also for integrated, total force training with Air National Guard units and our partner nations’ militaries to ensure effective collaboration.

“I’m proud of the positive attitude displayed by Mississippi Air Guardsmen during the exercise. Our people exhibited a can-do mindset, flexibility with mission changes and a robust sense of duty,” Col. Cindy Smith, commander of the 186th Air Refueling Wing, said. “It is imperative that the United States has strong relationships with our allies in Europe, the Indo-Pacific and around the world. Demonstrating that we can and will work shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners pays dividends as we promote security, stability and peace across the globe.”

The individuals from Key Field exhibited that all ANG airmen are organized, trained and equipped to support allied forces at a moment’s notice and are prepared to rapidly deploy throughout the globe.

