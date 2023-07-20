Lauderdale County poll workers finish up training for the 2023 election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Elections are right around the corner and the election commissioners want to make sure your voting experience runs seamlessly.

The Lauderdale County Election Commissioners have been hosting poll worker training for people who were interested in participating in the 2023 election. The trainees have been learning the ends and outs of working the voting precincts. Workers for the Republican Party and Democratic Party are training as a team to best serve voters.

Gloria Dancy, chairperson of the election commissioners spoke on this year’s training.

“We’ve had to hire approximately 296 workers. We’re doing something a little different. We’re doing stations where our poll workers are getting more individualized teaching, training on what happens at the polls from the time the polls open until the time the poll close and everything in between,” said Dancy.

This year’s training session in Lauderdale County ends on Friday, July 21.

