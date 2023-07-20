Ole Miss football player arrested after doing burnouts, faces DUI charge

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A current football player at Ole Miss has been arrested and faces multiple charges after he was doing burnouts before he wrecked.

According to a press release from the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to a call on Sunday at an apartment complex in the college town located in the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard.

Oxford Police say there were reports of someone doing burnouts in the apartment complex parking lot before exiting the complex at a high rate of speed without headlights. The subject wrecked out shortly after leaving the complex.

After investigation, it was determined that Zxavian Harris, 19, who is a defensive lineman at Ole Miss, wrecked out.

The Oxford native was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, driving under the influence, minor in possession, no headlights, and running a stop sign.

Harris was taken before a Lafeyette County Justice Court judge after his initial bond hearing. He was issued a $10,000 bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Jaeshia Avery has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Suspect arrested in shooting of mother, child in Meridian
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
MHP said a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash around 4:28 p.m. on July 13 killed Sean Tubby, 31, of...
MHP seeks information on fatal hit-and-run in Neshoba County
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Mississippi State University announced Wednesday it set a new single-year fundraising record.
Mississippi State surpasses single-year fundraising record
Stay hydrated
First Alert: Heat continues Thurs., but rain moves in to close out the week
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures
Silver alert issued Thursday morning
Silver Alert: Missing Jackson woman