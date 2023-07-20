Robert Edward Clark

Robert Edward Clark
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023
Robert Edward Clark, 78, of Needham passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama. He was born November 17, 1944, in Choctaw County to William Amos “Bill” Clark and Lula Mae Manley Clark.

He was a retiree of Georgia Pacific in Pennington, Alabama.

Edward loved all things outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and gardening. But more than anything, he loved God, his family, and everyone he met. He was known as “Uncle Edward,” “Eddie B,” and “Blue Dog.” He is leaving behind a huge void in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Clark; children, Stephanie Clark Bonner; Robert Edward “Robbie” Clark, II. (Crystal); and Connie Clark Boutwell (Stan); brother, Amos Earl Clark (Sue); and sister, Eloise Clark McIlwain.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” Clark and Lula Mae Manley Clark; and brothers, Carlton, Mickey, Bernice, Herman, and Gerald Clark; and sister, Louise Stiens.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Needham Assembly of God with Rev. Kevin Luker and Rev. Doug Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 21st at Needham Assembly of God from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Pallbearers: Luke Clark, Trey Boutwell, Derrick Clark, Bernard “Dinky” Clark, Carl Edward Clark, Alan McIlwain, and Wade McIlwain.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

