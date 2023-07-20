Silver Alert: Missing Jackson woman

Silver alert issued Thursday morning
Silver alert issued Thursday morning(MBI)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Latasha Crump Coleman of Jackson, Hinds County, MS.

She is described as a black female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black cut-up jeans and a black shirt.

She was last seen Tuesday, July 18, at about 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Valley Lane in Hinds County.

Latasha Crump Coleman is believed to be in a 2002 gray Acura, MDX, bearing MS tag HPA8639 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Latasha Crump Coleman suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Latasha Crump Coleman, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 911.

