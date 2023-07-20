Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall on display at East MS Veterans Memorial Park

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall has made its way to the Queen City. It arrived in pieces Thursday afternoon, escorted by the Patriot Riders.

It will be on display at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, 5955 M Street in Meridian, July 21-24. A special ceremony is set for Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

There are 58,267 names listed, arranged in order by the date their lives were sacrificed and alphabetized within each date. Specific names can be located through an index listing.

