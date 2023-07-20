Walker family speaks out about agreement with Decatur Police Department

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) -Wednesday, News 11 showed you body camera footage from the March 24 arrest involving the Walker family and two Decatur Police Officers. Thursday, one Walker brother is speaking out on the case coming to an end.

Both Carlois and Carlonte Walker were arrested on March 24 by the Decatur Police Department.

Both brothers were previously facing several criminal charges. One brother still faces several traffic charges.

According to the police department, after deliberating, the police department and the family agreed that if all criminal charges against the brothers were dropped, then the family would drop all complaints against the town of Decatur, the Decatur Police Department, and the two officers that were involved in the arrest.

“Yeah, I’m glad. I’m glad it’s over. You know, I just, uh, like I said, I just thank God for, you know, opening my eyes up to all of this. But same time, I just wanna put it past me and and let the department know. You know I’m. I mean, I’m. I’m sorry for the profanity, but that’s my First Amendment. But I just deserve an apology also. But at the same time, you know I don’t deserve an apology. But then today, you know, God forgive us, you know, and I do too. So at the end of the day, you know, it is what it is. Like I said, and I just appreciate the, you know, everybody that’s been supporting me, and I don’t want them to think I’m leading them in the blind or anything,” said Carlonte Walker.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

