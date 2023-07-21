Alabama’s 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday will take place during the third weekend of July.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday will be Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23.

The National Retail Federation expects back-to-school spending this year to reach a record $41.5 billion. That’s up from $36.9 billion last year and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021. The federation says families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year.

The state waives its four percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 325 cities and counties throughout Alabama will also waive their local taxes. In some areas, the savings will be as high as 10 percent.

Click here to see this year’s participating cities and counties list to determine if your local communities are participating.

“With summer nearing its end, I know Alabama families are beginning to prepare for the quickly approaching school year,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “During this tax-free holiday weekend, pencils, calculators, binders, and other essential school supplies will be eligible for purchase without incurring sales tax. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this relief, so students, teachers, and parents alike can be equipped for the school year.”

Exempt items include:

  • Clothing priced at $100 or less per article
  • School supplies valued at $50 or less per item
  • Books that cost $30 or less per book
  • Tablets, laptops, computers, and printers with a selling price of $750 or less

For a full list of eligible and non-eligible items, click here.

Alabama's sales tax holiday will be July 21-23.

