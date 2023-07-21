City, County, and Pat Harrison Waterway District officials work to get spillway repaired at Archusa Creek Waterpark

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The impact is already being felt in Clarke County after portions of a spillway broke at Archusa Creek Water Park.

Water levels are almost completely depleted at the water park, where representatives are working to repair an emergency spillway that broke on Sunday.

Hiram Boone, the Executive Director at Pat Harrison Waterway District, said no one was hurt when the spillway broke, but the park is being affected economically.

“The campers are relocating and some of them are moving out. So, we had to make refunds. So, we had reservations from now until over in September. We have already made up to $10,000 reimbursement back to the campers that have already left because there’s not any water, you can’t fish or swim,” said Boone.

Mayor Steve Watkins said the City of Quitman will also feel the effects of the park by not seeing the regular flow of people during the summer season.

“Our Archusa Creek Water Park is extremely important to Quitman. You can imagine this entire park is within the city limits of Quitman, so it has a huge impact economically. Of course, when the lake goes down like this, but even also with the people that are accustomed to coming here and love coming here, it just has an impact on them. It takes away something that they really enjoy and they come here, and they have the peaceful time that they have and we’re missing all that right now,” said Watkins.

Mickey Long, the District 5 Clarke County Supervisor, said getting the spillway repaired will be a joint effort.

“We’re here to support Pat Harrison in every way we can. We’re making necessary phone calls and getting the proper agencies and the proper people as well as the governor’s office on board to get to make all the connections that we may need to make to get this funding done as quickly and as smoothly as possible,” said Long.

The Pat Harrison Waterway District Engineer Danny Nelson breaks down a possible timeline of the planning process to get the spillway fixed.

“We would anticipate a project like this, if the funding is available fairly quickly, hopefully, wouldn’t be any more than two years max and hopefully and maybe not, maybe not that long. It’s going to be determined after, if funding is available and engineers got to do some detailed work on, on design and planning of the repaired structure. So, that’ll take a little time. and when that happens, when it will be contracted and construction can start,” said Nelson.

Nelson said he expects to have a cost estimate on repairs to the spillway by Monday.

This spillway was built about 25 years ago when the dam broke previously.

Nelson said he hopes this construction, along with new technology will provide stronger and longer sustainability.

