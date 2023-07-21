City of Meridian Arrest Report July 21, 2023

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TRAVELL Q LANIER19922012 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
MARSHA D BOZEMAN19784001 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:39 AM on July 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 36th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:22 AM on July 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:04 PM on July 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Two residences and 4 vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case I s currently under investigation.

