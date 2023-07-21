City of Meridian Arrest Report July 21, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:39 AM on July 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 36th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 8:22 AM on July 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:04 PM on July 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Two residences and 4 vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case I s currently under investigation.