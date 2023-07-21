The famous suit of Chris Ethridge joins those of former band members in Nashville after 50 years

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville has unveiled a new exhibition that has a Meridian flavor and was more than 50 years in the making.

A long-lost suit worn by the late Chris Ethridge now joins the other iconic suits worn by the rock band the Flying Burrito Brothers. The suit was worn by Elton John in the 1970′s and Etheridge’s daughter recently spotted it in an on-line auction.

She has loaned it to the museum for an exhibit that runs through May of 2025. Chris Ethridge spent several years touring as bass player for Willie Nelson.

