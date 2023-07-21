First Alert: Weather Alert Day! Excessive heat and severe storms

Practice heat safety and pack rain gear
Practice heat safety and pack rain gear
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 7pm tonight. Highs will continue to trend above the average in the upper 90s, as we do remain under a heat dome through Friday. Heat indices can reach up to 115 this afternoon when humidity is taken into account.

Practice heat safety by: Staying in the a/c, avoiding outdoor activities in the heat of the day, drinking plenty of water, and checking on your loved ones. Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible with prolonged exposure to the heat.

A cold front will swing through late Friday evening into Saturday morning. The front brings a low potential for severe weather Friday and Saturday. Scattered downpours will pick up Friday evening and again on Saturday afternoon. Make sure you have your umbrellas pack and ways to stay updated with Storm Team 11. Friday’s and Saturday’s storms could bring the potential for hail and damaging winds.

Rain will clear by Sunday and partly cloudy skies return. Thankfully though, the cold front will being a brief cool-down and highs are dropping to the low 90s for the weekend and overnight lows are in the upper 60s. Stay safe and have a wonderful weekend.

