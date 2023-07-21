Football Preview: Clarkdale Bulldogs

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Bulldogs were out in the Mississippi sun early on Thursday morning, as they wind down their summer camp ahead of the 2023 football season.

One of the goals for this year’s off-season program is to build up their group of underclassmen.

“It’s been good. It’s been a grind. Everybody’s coming and pushing a bunch of the younger kids to get better to try to fill in some of the spots we lost, and have the older kids keep going and teach all the younger ones what to do,” senior Middle Linebacker, Asher Alsobrooks, said.

The Bulldogs are expecting a tough road ahead this season, as the landscape of High School Football in Mississippi shifted in the off-season.

“There are two back-to-back state champs returning. Bay springs moved up from 1-a to 2-a. Scott Central moved down. Lake’s bringing back a bunch [players] off a really good team, and Newton’s been solid the last couple of years, so our division is really tough. Our non-conference, I’m looking forward to the challenge. Our kids... I think we’ve built on what coach had last year, and we want to build again,” Bulldogs’ Head Coach, Marlon Brannan said.

Coach Brannan also said he and his team would be reliant on senior leadership this year.

“It feels good to lead the younger guys, and have people that look up to me. As far as speaking-wise, I don’t do too much of that, but leading by example... I like when their eyes are on me, and they see me working hard, it encourages them to work hard too,” Senior Running-back/Safety, Ladonya Adams, said.

