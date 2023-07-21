Local lottery players win big in drawings this week

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - In addition to a $100,000 Powerball ticket sold at North Hills Texaco for the Wednesday night drawing, another big winner was sold at The Country Store at State Boulevard and Pine Springs Road. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation confirmed that Friday. The North Hills winning ticket was confirmed by store owner David Haggard earlier this week.

In Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, four Mississippi players matched 4 out of 5 white balls plus the Powerball, yielding wins of $50,000 each. Because three players spent the extra $1 for the Power Play option, their wins doubled to $100,000 each due to the Power Play number being 2.

The other Powerball winning tickets were sold at Midway Food Mart on Forts Lake Road in Moss Point and Sprint Mart on McCullough Boulevard in Belden. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions drawing Friday night has an estimated jackpot of $720 million, with an estimated cash value of $369.6 million.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Silver alert issued Thursday morning
Silver Alert: Missing Jackson woman
A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at North Hills Texaco.
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in North Hills
Walker family speaks out about agreement
Walker family speaks out about agreement with Decatur Police Department
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Ole Miss football player arrested after doing burnouts, faces DUI charge

Latest News

Meridian Police said two residences and four vehicles were struck by gunfire.
MPD: Residences, vehicles hit by gunfire
MPD said Brosalynn Smith, 19, was wanted for felony burglary in Jasper County.
Suspect wanted in Jasper County arrested in Meridian
The suit of Chris Ethridge survives a 50-year odyssey
The famous suit of Chris Ethridge joins those of former band members in Nashville after 50 years
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti...
Biden picks female admiral to lead Navy. She’d be first woman on Joint Chiefs of Staff