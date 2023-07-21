Local lottery players win big in drawings this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - In addition to a $100,000 Powerball ticket sold at North Hills Texaco for the Wednesday night drawing, another big winner was sold at The Country Store at State Boulevard and Pine Springs Road. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation confirmed that Friday. The North Hills winning ticket was confirmed by store owner David Haggard earlier this week.

In Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, four Mississippi players matched 4 out of 5 white balls plus the Powerball, yielding wins of $50,000 each. Because three players spent the extra $1 for the Power Play option, their wins doubled to $100,000 each due to the Power Play number being 2.

The other Powerball winning tickets were sold at Midway Food Mart on Forts Lake Road in Moss Point and Sprint Mart on McCullough Boulevard in Belden. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions drawing Friday night has an estimated jackpot of $720 million, with an estimated cash value of $369.6 million.

