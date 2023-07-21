MPD: Residences, vehicles hit by gunfire

Meridian Police said two residences and four vehicles were struck by gunfire.
Meridian Police said two residences and four vehicles were struck by gunfire.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said it found damage from gunfire after answering a call shortly past 10 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North.

Two dwellings and four vehicles were struck by gunfire.

The case is under investigation. If you have information about who caused fired the shots, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

