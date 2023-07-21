Mrs. Barbara Ann Webb Springfield Newell

June 7,1938 - July 18, 2023

Funeral services for Mrs. Newell will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:30 P.M. at York Baptist Church in York, Alabama with Reverend Leon Ballard officiating. Burial will follow at Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba, Alabama. Visitation will be Friday July 21st at the York Baptist Church from 1:00 P.M. -2:30 P.M. prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers - Darrin Coffman ,Chance Tucker, Hunter Thornton, Michael Thornton, Justin Coffman, Grayson Springfield, Braden Massey, Carter Horton.

Mrs. Newell passed away July 18, 2023, at Queen City Nursing home. She was 85 years old.

Barbara was born and raised in Cuba, Alabama. Her Mother opened Webb’s Beauty Shop when Barbara was 10 years old. Helping around the beauty shop started the beginning of Barbara’s love for hair-dos and make-up. That beauty shop stayed open for 50 years and Barbara had access to all the beauty supplies she could get her hands on. That’s why she was so fashionable!!

Barbara graduated from Sumter County High School in 1956. She married and she and her husband moved to York and started having children and raising them there in 1957. She went to work for the telephone company as a telephone operator and then went on to work for Dr. Johnny Ruth Walton and Dr. Munson. Barbara retired from the Sumter County Health Department in 2003. Everyone in Sumter County knew her as the lady from the doctor’s office. She loved her job and helping others.

In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling with her friends and working part time at the Sumter Country Club. Barbara was a “Social Butterfly”. From the ladies’ luncheon at the Country Club to the events at the church you could always find Barbara helping and enjoying the fun. Each month she looked forward to the newest Southern Living magazine, she loved trying new recipes and cooking.

December 21, 1974, Barbara married the love of her life. They were married for 37 years. Through the years they worked, traveled, had good times as well as sad times, sickness and sorrow but if you ask Barbara those were the happiest years of her life. They were inseparable.

She was known to everyone as Barbara Ann but to her grandchildren she was “Nana.” She loved them all and they will tell you Nana was “one of a kind. "

Barbara gave her life to the Lord in May 1961. Through her faith and service, she was an active member at the York Baptist Church.

No grater statement can be made than that her life was one that was well lived. Nana will be missed by all.

