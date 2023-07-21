Suspect wanted in Jasper County arrested in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said Friday officers arrested a fugitive wanted in another jurisdiction.

MPD said Brosalynn Smith, 19, was wanted for felony burglary in Jasper County.

The Police Department said Smith was apprehended by its Special Operations Unit, the East Mississippi Drug Task Force and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.