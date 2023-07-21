Weather Alert Day Friday: Dangerous Heat & Low Severe Risk

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The infamous “heat dome” that’s baking our area will still have a good influence on our area for Friday. So, highs will remain above the average by around 5 degrees with highs in the upper 90s, and it’ll remain extremely humid with dew points well into the 70s. The combination of the two will lead to another day of dangerous heat indices. Specifically for Friday, heat index values will get over 110 degrees for much of our area...prompting an Excessive Heat Warning . So, make sure to continue practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

There will be a rare summer cool front crossing our area late Friday into Saturday AM, and it could help trigger hit and miss showers & storms ahead of it on Friday afternoon. Plus, the “heat dome” will start breaking down...allowing storms that develop north of us to possibly be steered into the northern half of our area. With those storms, there’s a low risk for isolated severe weather ... and the main threats will be for damaging wind & hail. The best timing will be during the PM hours, so make sure to have ways of getting alerts.

As the front crosses into early Saturday, scattered morning showers are expected in our area. The front will stall south of us by the afternoon, but its proximity will leave the chance for spotty PM storms in our forecast...with a low risk for isolated severe weather . So, make sure to also have ways of getting alerts for Saturday.

The GREAT NEWS is that cooler and slightly less humid air moves in behind the front. So, highs this weekend will actually fall below the average (near 90 degrees), and lows will fall into the 60s by Sunday morning. Heat indices this weekend should stay below 105 degrees. Sunday also brings dry weather, so that’s a great day to be outside!

Tracking the Tropics

Don is still holding on in the Northern Atlantic, and we’re still monitoring a tropical disturbance SW of Cabo Verde Islands. For now, that disturbance still has a low chance for development in the short term. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

