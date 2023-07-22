After today sunshine looks to come back into the picture

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Saturday I hope you have been enjoying your day so far. Temperatures have stayed fairly nice compared to what we have had the past couple of days and the rain thankfully has stayed away from most but we could still see some storms tonight.

Areas along and south of I-20 could see some scattered storms that could linger through early evening. It won’t be a washout but plan on dodging raindrops throughout the day.

With a frontal boundary pushing through we actually will see some pleasant days for the next couple of days before we warm back up again. Rain chances will stay low for your Sunday as well with temperatures flirting with 90 degrees but most of us will have a nice and warm day with less humidity on Sunday.

However, afternoon highs heat up again next week with the mid-90s returning and the humidity will push back into the picture.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Don gains a little bit of strength and becomes a Category 1 Hurricane, but will continue to pose no threat to the United States. There is also an area that we will continue to watch in the Central Tropical Atlantic as it looks like we could see some development over the next 7 days. Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we track that and all of the weather going on back here at home.

