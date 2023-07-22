Don strengthens into a Hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Don has strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane as it continues to meander in the North Atlantic. Currently, Don has winds of 75 mph with a pressure of 988 MB which is a Hurricane Calaber system as it continues to track to the North at 10-15 mph.

This system looks to stay far away from the lower 48 and will weaken rapidly as it hits cooler water in the next 48 hours. For now, this is the only named storm that is in the Atlantic, but we are watching another area of development in the Central Tropical Atlantic.

make sure you have ways of staying updated as we continue to track the Tropics.

