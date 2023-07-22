FIRST ALERT: There’s a low risk for severe storms Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For the first day of the weekend, scattered showers & storms are expected because of the combination of an upper disturbance, a crossing cold front, abundant moisture, and the heat of the day helping to destabilize the atmosphere. With these storms that form, there’s also a low potential for storms to reach severe limits. The main threats will be for damaging wind & hail .

As for timing, it looks like rain chances start increasing between sunrise and late morning...with a scattered coverage expected by Midday or early afternoon. South of I-20, scattered storms could linger through early evening. It won’t be a wash-out, but plan on dodging rain drops throughout the day.

Turning Cooler & Less Humid

Since this rain is affiliated with a passing cold front, expect slightly cooler and less humid conditions for Saturday afternoon. Highs will flirt with 90 degrees (warmer the farther south you are away from I-20), and heat indices should stay below 105 for most areas. However, by Sunday, the drier & cooler air will settle into our area. So, expect a pleasant day for outdoor plans with below average highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the mid-upper 90s (since dew points will actually fall into the mid 60s). Monday morning, lows will start in the mid-upper 60s...nice!

However, afternoon highs heat up again next week with mid 90s returning and the humidity creeping up. Some forecast models are indicating that a closed upper low could meander over our region by the middle & end of next week. The confidence in this is low for now, but if this happens...expect cooler temps and higher rain chances to return. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

Don will continue to weaken over the Northern Atlantic as it moves over cooler waters and the atmosphere becomes less favorable for it to hold together. However, there’s a tropical disturbance well east of the Lesser Antilles that has a likely chance for development over the next week as it moves towards the Caribbean. We’ll definitely keep an eye on this system.

