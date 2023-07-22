Harper and Morgan Rodeo kicks off

By Eve Hernandez
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Night one of the Harper and Morgan Rodeo kicked off at the Neshoba County Fair on Friday night.

There are several events competitors will compete in, including Bullriding, Saddle-Bronc, Steer Wrestling, and much more.

These events are far from easy, and they are sometimes dangerous for competitors.

“I’ve definitely progressed in the past years. From then to now- it’s been an uphill climb for sure. Starting off, it was bad, but we’re here now. I’ve gone deep a couple of times here - six and sevens before. Still trying to lock into the eight’s. I’m hoping tonight I get it done,” Bullrider, Micah Land, said.

Bullriding competitors must stay on their bull for at least eight seconds if they want to qualify for the cash prize, something that’s easier said than done.

“If your mind’s not there, or you’re out somewhere, it’s not going to work. The drive... The love for it... It’s been a part of me for 14 years, you know like I said, but, once you lock in on it, it’s part of you. It makes me who I am,” Land said.

Day two of the Harper and Morgan Rodeo will begin at 7:30 pm on Saturday.

