MDOT completes I-59 overpass construction

Entrance ramp for Interstate 59 reopens off U.S. 49
Entrance ramp for Interstate 59 reopens off U.S. 49
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three months ago, a tractor-trailer hit the Interstate-59 overpass, causing severe damage and forcing the closure of the southbound lane as well as the southbound entrance ramp to the interstate.

“We closed the southbound lane of I-59 in that location as a safety precaution and we also closed the ramp to I-59 southbound.” said Anna Ehrgott, Mississippi Department of Transportation public information officer.

The lane closures led to multiple detours and barricades being placed.

.MDOT secured an emergency contract with Key Construction, work on the damage began.

“They replaced the damage to the concrete on the vertical wall of the bridge and they also repaired and replaced the concrete of the deck of the bridge where some damage occurred there as well,” Ehrgott said. “They replaced some of those reinforcing elements there as well.”

Now, the overpass is fixed, but MDOT encourages all vehicles to take extra safety precautions when traveling.

“Vehicles, small or large, always secure your load if you’re traveling with anything in the back of your truck or anything in the back of your car,” Ehrgott said. “You want to make sure that that load is extremely secure before you go out and travel on the roadways. "

MDOT also encourages all motorists to be careful and to slow down when approaching construction sites.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck occurred near exit 164 in Toomsuba.
Major car pile-up on I-20 in Toomsuba has been cleared
MPD said Brosalynn Smith, 19, was wanted for felony burglary in Jasper County.
Suspect wanted in Jasper County arrested in Meridian
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at North Hills Texaco.
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in North Hills
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.
Local lottery players win big in drawing this week

Latest News

Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps
“I think, with air pollution, it’s really difficult to prove the presence of a problem because...
UPDATE: Researchers visit Pascagoula neighborhood to help track nearby industry pollution
Harper and Morgan Rodeo kicks off - clipped version
- clipped version