Ochsner Rush Medical Center’s big award

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the 5th cause of death in the U.S and a leading cause of disability.

Ochsner Rush Health is doing it’s part to stop it. And it seems it’s doing a pretty good job, because it’s just won an award.

Ochsner Rush Medical Center is officially the best of the and now it has the hardware to prove it, receiving the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines- Stroke Gold quality achievement award with a target in type 2 diabetes honor roll.

No one got with the guidelines more than Ochsner Rush Health as it showed it’s commitment to it’s patients, giving them the best treatment available.

Doctor Patrick Kirkland says that when winning an award such as this one, it’s important to consider that it’s not just one person.

Dr. Kirkland says, “This is an entire health organization.

We’re working together as teams.

Not just the doctors and nurses, but the x-ray techs, phlebotomists, the performance improvement specialists, and it’s not just with our hospital.

It’s across the Ochsner system, so we have at our fingertips instant access to some of the world’s leading neurologists so we can discuss cases with them.”

When it comes to strokes it’s important that you look out for your loved ones, as signs of a stroke can be noticeable.

According to Doctor Kirkland, symptoms of a stroke can range from trouble speaking, visual changes, or feeling weakness particularly in one side of the body.

The CDC says, Mississippi has the highest mortality rate when it comes to stroke related deaths across the country.

Doctor Kirkland says that although great stroke treatment is very important but even more important than that is preventing a stroke from happening in the first place.

“And there are some things we can do to reduce our likelihood of having a stroke.

Following up with your doctor regularly.

Making sure your blood pressure is under control, your cholesterol.

Then also making sure we’re not doing anything harmful to our bodies like smoking.”, said Dr. Kirkland.

Doctor Patrick Kirkland suggests that you get to the hospital as soon as you can if there is any concern that you might be experiencing symptoms of a stroke.

The sooner professionals can get a patient treatment the better, as the window of time for these treatments is small.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.