Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall comes to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall has been all over our country touching many hearts of people, family members, and veterans who can’t make a trip to Washington D.C.

This wall contains every name etched on the original memorial and since its inception, hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. have viewed the wall.

We talked with the event organizer and former U.S. Air Force Veteran Mike Couch about what this means to him and to our community.

“There’s a lot of history in this with the wall as it’s known as the healing wall. Today we dedicated a wounded spirit plaque that starts the healing in Meridian. PTSD is real and there’s a lot of us suffering from PTSD and it’s veterans helping veterans we let people know when it’s okay to talk and stronger together we can accomplish anything.”

This smaller tribute is on display right now at East Mississippi Veterans Park in Meridian until July 23rd.

