We’re monitoring a tropical disturbance that is likely to develop

A view of the tropical disturbance known as 95L from 7/21/23
A view of the tropical disturbance known as 95L from 7/21/23(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Don will continue to weaken over the Northern Atlantic as it moves over cooler waters and the atmosphere becomes less favorable for it to hold together. However, there’s a tropical disturbance well east of the Lesser Antilles that has a likely chance for development over the next week as it moves towards (and eventually into) the Caribbean.

It’ll have to battle lots of dry air on its path, and it’ll encounter more wind shear as it gets closer to the Lesser Antilles. However, in the short term, it could gradually become more organized. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates on this system. If it gets a name, the next name up is Emily.

