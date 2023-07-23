JPD: Man arrested after multiple armed robberies in Jackson

Cameo Stuckey, 30
Cameo Stuckey, 30(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after Jackson Police found him responsible for multiple armed robberies.

According to JPD, Cameo Stuckey, 30, was apprehended early Sunday morning by the Jackson Police Narcotics Unit after officers spotted a blue Honda CRV, the suspected vehicle used in recent robberies at 3016 Northside Drive.

JPD says Stuckey confessed to stealing the vehicle as well as the armed robberies of the store at the same location as the vehicle, the Shell on McDowell Road, a Sno-Bizz, and Daylight Doughnuts on Old Canton Road.

He also confessed to robbing the Shoe Department on Highway 18, Cricket Wireless on State Street, and the Attempted Armed Robbery of the Shell on Highway 80.

Stuckey is currently in custody.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don has strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane as it continues to meander in the North...
Don strengthens into a Hurricane
A view of the tropical disturbance known as 95L from 7/21/23
We’re monitoring a tropical disturbance that is likely to develop
Mississippi's Giant House Party kicked off with art shows and live music at Founders Square.
Neshoba County Fair returns for its 134th year
Rolando McAllister, 41, has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Second arrest made in Meridian murder case
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.
Local lottery players win big in drawing this week

Latest News

Rolando McAllister, 41, has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Second arrest made in Meridian murder case
Meridian Police said two residences and four vehicles were struck by gunfire.
MPD: Residences, vehicles hit by gunfire
MPD said Brosalynn Smith, 19, was wanted for felony burglary in Jasper County.
Suspect wanted in Jasper County arrested in Meridian
Cadarrius Pride, aka "Superstar Pride"
Rapper ‘Superstar Pride’ charged with murder of Panola Co. man