Meridian Museum of Art Summer Student Exhibition

By Chase Franks
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Meridian Museum of Art is showcasing its children’s summer exhibit. This exhibit was made by all the children that took classes over the summer at the museum.

Museum school programs include classes for youths and adults, model studios, tours, gallery talks, talk-back programs, the art library, and support of the education efforts of other organizations.

We talked with one of the teachers of the summer course Cary Haycox about the importance of events like this within our community.

“I enjoy doing this as you get to meet up with young people because you never know whom you are going to meet the youth nowadays are so open-minded to so many things. I learn as much from them as I do teach them, and it provides me an ability to strengthen areas that are weak and encourage them to work on their areas.”

The summer session is ending but the Museum of Art in Meridian is open to all guests who would like to take classes or just look at some cool art.

