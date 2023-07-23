Neshoba County Fair Flea Market

Day 2 of the Neshoba County Fair kicked off and big event of the day was the flea market.
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair is one of the biggest events in the summer months of Mississippi.

Not only does it bring out the locals but people from outside the state as well.

There’s no question as to why they call it Mississippi’s giant house party.

The Neshoba County Fair started in 1889 and has been going strong ever since.

Anything that last for 134 years must be doing something special.

So what is the thing that brings in crowds year after year.

Well fairgoers had their reasons and they all surrounded around family and good times.

There’s plenty to do.

Among those things was today’s flea market.

Conditions were muddy, but no one around the fair let that stop them from getting to the market to what this years vendors had to offer.

Luckily, News 11 was able to take a seat and ask some of those vendors just what about this flea market makes it different from any other.

“This is just a good atmosphere, good family atmosphere.

We’re here, we’re gonna have fun.

A lot of people are nice and it’s just a great place to show your work.”, said David Matthews.

The thing about the flea market, is that the environment around it can add a lot to it’s atmosphere, and it appears that the family friendly environment that encapsulated the fair seeped into the spirits of it’s people for an all around good time with family and friends.

The fair continues tomorrow and will go through July 28th.

