Picture perfect days ahead

By Chase Franks
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful day today as the humidity has been low and the sun has been out!

The weather couldn’t get much better than this for the end of July in Mississippi. We have had dew points in the 60s with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and no rain clouds. If you plan any outdoor activities, you should definitely have them today while the weather is perfect.

That frontal boundary really did wonders for us as it will keep rain chances low over the next couple of days and keep humidity low until midweek.

Temperatures will begin to heat up throughout the week as well with most of us back into the mid and upper 90s by Tuesday so enjoy your “Cooler” days today and tomorrow.

Tracking the Tropics:

Don has weakened as it has continued to move into cooler waters so we will begin to see it continuously weaken as we go into the next couple of days. We are also watching another area of development over the Central Tropical Atlantic that has a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days. We are going to continue monitoring the situation as the storm gets closer to the U.S.

