Second arrest made in Meridian murder case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced Saturday night another arrest has been made in the murder of Tonio Matthew.

Rolando McAllister, 41, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Matthew was found dead July 11, 2023, on 14th Street.

McAllister’s bond was set at $100,000.

Tommy Croft, Jr., 35, was charged with Matthew’s murder and grand larceny the day after the 48-year-old man was found shot to death.

