Second arrest made in Meridian murder case

Rolando McAllister, 41, has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Rolando McAllister, 41, has been charged with accessory after the fact.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced Saturday night another arrest has been made in the murder of Tonio Matthew.

Rolando McAllister, 41, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Matthew was found dead July 11, 2023, on 14th Street.

McAllister’s bond was set at $100,000.

Tommy Croft, Jr., 35, was charged with Matthew’s murder and grand larceny the day after the 48-year-old man was found shot to death.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck occurred near exit 164 in Toomsuba.
Major car pile-up on I-20 in Toomsuba has been cleared
MPD said Brosalynn Smith, 19, was wanted for felony burglary in Jasper County.
Suspect wanted in Jasper County arrested in Meridian
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.
Local lottery players win big in drawing this week
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Walker family speaks out about agreement
Walker family speaks out about agreement with Decatur Police Department

Latest News

Day 2 of the Neshoba County Fair kicked off and big event of the day was the flea market.
Neshoba County Fair Flea Market
Don has strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane as it continues to meander in the North...
Don strengthens into a Hurricane
Temperatures have stayed fairly nice compared to what we have had the past couple of days and...
After today sunshine looks to come back into the picture
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall has been all over our country touching many hearts of...
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall comes to Meridian