Tips for seniors while traveling in the summer

Many are trying to squeeze in those last few vacations before the summer is over, but you may need to consider certain arrangements if you’re a senior
Tips for seniors to have a safe summer
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From travel arrangements to staying safe in the heat, you’ll need to factor in certain things if you’re a senior, or if you’re traveling with one this summer.

The main rule to follow, according to experts at Right At Home, an in-home care provider, is to slow down, stop, and plan the agenda.

Experts say if you’re flying as a senior, make sure time is on your side. Don’t book connecting flights too close together. Airports have carting services that allow easy transport for seniors to their gates, so consider that option as well.

When traveling in the car, you’re advised to plan enough time for rest, food, fuel.

It’s important to stay safe in the heat as well. The CDC lists seniors as one of the most susceptible groups to heat-related illness. Limited exposure is key, but during the summer, there will be a lot of events you don’t want to miss like a grandchild’s ball game or weddings.

That is when experts say you really need to follow these tips.

“Thinking through what clothing you wear, you want to think through what skin is exposed, you want to think through sunscreen,” says Beau Green, President of Right-At-Home. “How long you’ll be outside, with being in the heat comes dehydration, so make sure you have water and other clear fluids you want to stay away from alcohol and caffeine.”

Another suggestion Green gives is, if possible, taking breaks from outdoor events in air conditioning if it’s available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don has strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane as it continues to meander in the North...
Don strengthens into a Hurricane
A view of the tropical disturbance known as 95L from 7/21/23
We’re monitoring a tropical disturbance that is likely to develop
Mississippi's Giant House Party kicked off with art shows and live music at Founders Square.
Neshoba County Fair returns for its 134th year
Rolando McAllister, 41, has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Second arrest made in Meridian murder case
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.
Local lottery players win big in drawing this week

Latest News

Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael...
REPORTS: Former Ole Miss football fan-favorite significantly injured in crash
Rolando McAllister, 41, has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Second arrest made in Meridian murder case
Day 2 of the Neshoba County Fair kicked off and big event of the day was the flea market.
Neshoba County Fair Flea Market
Annual Gulf Coast truck show highlights truckers and their families.
Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show highlights truckers, families