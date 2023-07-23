Triathletes hit the Neshoba County Fair

The Neshoba County fair hosts the Heart O' Dixie triathlon every year.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Through thunder, lightning, and the hot Mississippi sun, competitors in the 44th annual “Heart O’ Dixie” triathlon held at the Neshoba County Fair raced a 33 mile trek.

The race began at 6:30 Saturday morning at Lake Tiak O’Khata, where competitors jumped in the lake and swam in the pouring rain. Then, they would jump on a bicycle and cycle the majority of the way from Louisville, MS to Philadelphia, MS- also in the midst of a thunderstorm.

When racers finally reach the Neshoba County Fair, they each had to run one lap around the Grandstand before crossing the finish line.

“Each race is different, so it’s hard to compare,” said first place finisher Jay McCurdy. “It’s a fantastic race with a long history... It’s my first time doing the “Heart O’ Dixie”... I’m glad to be here, very fortunate.”

McCurdy finished the race in just under two hours.

By the time racers made it back to the Grandstand, it was completely covered in mud from the rain that had moved south towards Philadelphia. Most competitors finished the race in a heavy rain.

The triathlon is one of multiple annual competitions that take place at the fair. Each draw a large crowd of fans that sit in the Grandstand bleachers to cheer on racers.

The Neshoba County fair will continue until Friday, July 28th.

