City of Meridian Arrest Report July 24, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LARRY K SCOTT19848225 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DOMINICK JACKSON1992216 60TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
CHRISTINA D WILLIAMS1989370 JEFFERY ACRES RD MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
JEFFREY MANSFIELD1966826 COLUMBINE DR FERNLEY, NVDUI
SANDRA CURRY1965HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
JOSHUA P SICARD19834308 20TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ANTONIO T GREEN19973908 PONTA ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
LABRESHA N RANDLE19982428 OLD MARION RD APT D32 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS1974RT 1 BOX 326 LAUDERDALE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
RUSSELL E MUSGROVE19917950 PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SAUL ZEPEDA1991HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 24, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:50 AM on July 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through a fence.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:21 AM on July 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:33 AM on July 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 3:55 AM on July 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 5:34 AM on July 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 5:05 PM on July 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:03 PM on July 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

