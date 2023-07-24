City of Meridian Arrest Report July 24, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:50 AM on July 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through a fence.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:21 AM on July 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 6:33 AM on July 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

At 3:55 AM on July 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 5:34 AM on July 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 5:05 PM on July 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 4:03 PM on July 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.