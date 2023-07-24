City of Meridian Arrest Report July 24, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LARRY K SCOTT
|1984
|8225 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DOMINICK JACKSON
|1992
|216 60TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|CHRISTINA D WILLIAMS
|1989
|370 JEFFERY ACRES RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|JEFFREY MANSFIELD
|1966
|826 COLUMBINE DR FERNLEY, NV
|DUI
|SANDRA CURRY
|1965
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|JOSHUA P SICARD
|1983
|4308 20TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|ANTONIO T GREEN
|1997
|3908 PONTA ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|LABRESHA N RANDLE
|1998
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D32 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|RT 1 BOX 326 LAUDERDALE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|RUSSELL E MUSGROVE
|1991
|7950 PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SAUL ZEPEDA
|1991
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 24, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:50 AM on July 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through a fence.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:21 AM on July 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:33 AM on July 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 3:55 AM on July 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 5:34 AM on July 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 5:05 PM on July 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:03 PM on July 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
